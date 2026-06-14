Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 190,758 shares during the period. BellRing Brands makes up about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.30% of BellRing Brands worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 62,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,380,000 after buying an additional 2,336,029 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,653.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 210,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 198,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 471,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 214,561 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut BellRing Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.56.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. BellRing Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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