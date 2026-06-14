Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,423 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Victoria's Secret & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VSXY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.60.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSXY opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,202,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,249,045.49. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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