Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $12.60 Million in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,595,000. Celsius makes up 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after buying an additional 802,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $115,321,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company's stock worth $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 426,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.Celsius's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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