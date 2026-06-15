Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,431 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crocs alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $105,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $67,545,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 717,402 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $59,939,000 after acquiring an additional 423,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $124.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crocs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crocs wasn't on the list.

While Crocs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here