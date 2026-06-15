Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. $GGG

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 42.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 982.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Graco by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Graco by 40.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.The company had revenue of $540.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Graco's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Graco's dividend payout ratio is 38.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Andrea Helen Simon acquired 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,857.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $99,857.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company's stock.

Key Graco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Graco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Graco to $3.10 from $3.09, suggesting earnings expectations are holding steady heading into the rest of the year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Graco to $3.10 from $3.09, suggesting earnings expectations are holding steady heading into the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: A bullish thesis on Graco was highlighted by Insider Monkey, reflecting investor interest in the stock’s valuation and long-term industrial growth potential. Article Title

A bullish thesis on Graco was highlighted by Insider Monkey, reflecting investor interest in the stock’s valuation and long-term industrial growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine Media published a piece exploring whether Russell 1000 momentum could help Graco’s global industrial reach, which appears more thematic than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Kalkine Media published a piece exploring whether Russell 1000 momentum could help Graco’s global industrial reach, which appears more thematic than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Graco, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, which may weigh on sentiment by suggesting slower longer-term earnings growth.

Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Graco, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, which may weigh on sentiment by suggesting slower longer-term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock also remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing the view that recent price action has been weak despite the latest analyst updates.

About Graco

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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