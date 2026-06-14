Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 145,281 BJ's Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,281 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.69% of BJ's Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,201 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. Heights Point Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $4,069,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 119,047 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,230 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $358.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. BJ's Restaurants's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ's Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 4,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $193,744.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 76,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,647,844.75. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra D. Miller sold 7,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $360,266.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,767.44. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark upped their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut BJ's Restaurants from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Restaurants

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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