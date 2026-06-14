Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,214 Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,214 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

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Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $622.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $539.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $636.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Murphy USA's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 32.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Murphy USA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $515.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

Trending Headlines about Murphy USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Murphy USA was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improved earnings outlook and potentially attracting more buyers. Article Title

Murphy USA was upgraded to a , signaling improved earnings outlook and potentially attracting more buyers. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed plans to open 45–55 new stores in 2026 , while strong fuel margins, better merchandise contribution, and rising earnings estimates continue to support growth expectations. Article Title

The company reaffirmed plans to open , while strong fuel margins, better merchandise contribution, and rising earnings estimates continue to support growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Murphy USA was added to a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy growth list , reinforcing the bullish view on the stock. Article Title

Murphy USA was added to a , reinforcing the bullish view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that MUSA has recently hit a 52-week high , which reflects strong momentum but also raises the question of whether gains can continue from current levels. Article Title

Several articles highlighted that MUSA has recently hit a , which reflects strong momentum but also raises the question of whether gains can continue from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus around Moderate Buy , suggesting continued support but not universal enthusiasm. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with consensus around , suggesting continued support but not universal enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: A director reportedly sold $1.64 million worth of stock, which may temper sentiment slightly despite the broader bullish backdrop. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Scott G. Woodward sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.50, for a total transaction of $94,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 476 shares in the company, valued at $285,838. This represents a 24.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $555,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,632,263.52. This represents a 25.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 46,225 shares of company stock worth $27,363,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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