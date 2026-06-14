Free Trial
→ The roadshow starts Monday. This stock isn't ready. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 82,552 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Written by MarketBeat
June 14, 2026
Scotts Miracle-Gro logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Landscape Capital Management cut its Scotts Miracle-Gro position by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 82,552 shares and leaving it with 168,214 shares valued at about $9.8 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted holdings, and 74.07% of SMG stock is owned by institutions, underscoring significant Wall Street ownership of the company.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $72.67, while shares recently traded around $61.71 and the company also pays a quarterly dividend yielding about 4.3%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 82,552 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for approximately 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.29% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,479 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a net margin of 3.27%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro's dividend payout ratio is currently 147.49%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Right Now?

Before you consider Scotts Miracle-Gro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scotts Miracle-Gro wasn't on the list.

While Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.
SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines