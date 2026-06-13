Langdon Equity Partners Invests $26.42 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,282 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $26,419,000. CSW Industrials comprises about 13.6% of Langdon Equity Partners' holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Langdon Equity Partners owned about 0.50% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.94, for a total transaction of $425,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,046,164. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $273.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $337.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $277.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.76.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. CSW Industrials's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSW Industrials

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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