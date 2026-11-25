Larch Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,351,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,431,577 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 61.4% of Larch Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Larch Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of NU worth $384,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NU by 990.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,789 shares of the company's stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271,385 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NU by 5.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,770,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 146,764 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in NU by 1,188.4% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 4,973,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,432 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in NU by 50.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 872,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 291,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 127.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,263,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,877,593 shares in the company, valued at $73,212,670.93. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $19.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd., which operates under the Nubank brand, is a digital financial services company founded in Brazil in 2013. It provides banking and related services through mobile apps and other digital channels, with a focus on simplifying access to financial products. Its offerings include digital accounts, payment cards, credit products, personal loans, and investment services. The company also provides services to small businesses, with products and availability varying by country. Nu serves customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

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