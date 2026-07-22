Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Holdings Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,200 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,930 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $78.50 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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