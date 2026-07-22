Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 737.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,320 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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