Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,065 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 1,652,213 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.34% of Las Vegas Sands worth $80,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna set a $47.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $71.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of LVS stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 177.43%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Las Vegas Sands's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a hospitality and entertainment company that develops and operates integrated resort properties. Its offerings combine casino gaming with hotel accommodations, dining, shopping, entertainment, and convention and exhibition facilities. The company's operations are concentrated in Macau and Singapore. Its Macau properties include The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, Sands Macao, and resort facilities at Four Seasons Hotel Macao. In Singapore, it operates Marina Bay Sands.

Further Reading

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