Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,866,115 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 1,026,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Las Vegas Sands worth $369,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Las Vegas Sands's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here