Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 241,644 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 241,644 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.31% of BXP worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $121,677,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in BXP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BXP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on BXP from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

BXP Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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