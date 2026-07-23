Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,065 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Home worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 7,687.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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