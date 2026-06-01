Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 31,187 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.47% of CubeSmart worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CubeSmart by 43.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,438.14. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.33.

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CubeSmart Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.01 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.The firm had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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