Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 191,955 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 2.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.87% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $70,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,853 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,222 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Trending Headlines about Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its earnings outlook for Alexandria Real Estate Equities across multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, and several 2027–2028 quarters, signaling expectations for weaker profitability ahead. Source article

Zacks Research cut its earnings outlook for Alexandria Real Estate Equities across multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, and several 2027–2028 quarters, signaling expectations for weaker profitability ahead. Negative Sentiment: The firm also maintained a “Strong Sell” rating, which can weigh on investor sentiment and reinforce concerns about the stock’s near-term outlook. Source article

The firm also maintained a rating, which can weigh on investor sentiment and reinforce concerns about the stock’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: One article suggested ARE could be about 10% undervalued after its recent $5 billion credit move, which could support the stock if investors focus on balance-sheet flexibility rather than the weaker earnings outlook. Source article

One article suggested ARE could be after its recent $5 billion credit move, which could support the stock if investors focus on balance-sheet flexibility rather than the weaker earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: News that Harvest Properties bought a 25-acre R&D campus in Palo Alto may be relevant to the broader life-science real estate market, but it is not clearly a direct catalyst for Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Source article

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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