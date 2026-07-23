Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $105.78 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 4.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $105,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,342,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $226.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $231.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 62.54%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 397 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,588.76. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $113,477.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,463,933.86. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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