Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $56.32 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 2.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AvalonBay Communities worth $56,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.2%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.10 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average of $179.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $712.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $191.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Get Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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