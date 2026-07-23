Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,275 shares of the company's stock after selling 566,348 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Curbline Properties worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,331 shares of the company's stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,355,000 after buying an additional 74,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 2,226.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 454,044 shares of the company's stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 434,526 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CURB shares. Wolfe Research cut Curbline Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.44.

View Our Latest Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Down 2.9%

CURB opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Curbline Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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