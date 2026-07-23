Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $73.55 Million Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 290,405 shares during the period. Sabra Healthcare REIT comprises about 2.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.52% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $73,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sabra Healthcare REIT

Here are the key news stories impacting Sabra Healthcare REIT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22 to $24 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22 to $24 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP lifted its price target from $23 to $25 and maintained a market outperform rating, suggesting analysts see additional room for the stock to climb. Benzinga

Citizens JMP lifted its price target from $23 to $25 and maintained a market outperform rating, suggesting analysts see additional room for the stock to climb. Positive Sentiment: Sabra increased FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.53-$1.55, above the consensus estimate of $1.50, which supports the case for stronger-than-expected earnings. Business Wire

Sabra increased FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.53-$1.55, above the consensus estimate of $1.50, which supports the case for stronger-than-expected earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a major portfolio reshaping, including plans to re-tenant properties previously leased to Avamere, which may improve occupancy stability and operational quality over time. TipRanks

The company announced a major portfolio reshaping, including plans to re-tenant properties previously leased to Avamere, which may improve occupancy stability and operational quality over time. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted SBRA was a strong recent mover on heavy volume, but also warned that recent FFO estimate revisions could limit near-term follow-through. Zacks

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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