Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 132,474 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.73% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $91,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 57,282 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,117,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $14,811,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The company had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report).

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