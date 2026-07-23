Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 157,627 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962,583 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,627 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Americold Realty Trust worth $79,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $2,961,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,002,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,865,000 after buying an additional 296,199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 228,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 79,329 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.Americold Realty Trust's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -235.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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