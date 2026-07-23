Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 117,204 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615,438 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,204 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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