Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 600,415 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 600,415 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here