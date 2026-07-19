Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,145 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,473 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $38,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $157.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 894.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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