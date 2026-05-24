Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 731,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $156,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,792,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,090,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,344,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 671,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $130.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $143.22 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $125,160.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,453.65. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 29,995 shares of company stock worth $2,886,140 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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