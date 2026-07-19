Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 588,316 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.00% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $127,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $85,714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,826,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,125,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,377,000 after purchasing an additional 731,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 894.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $157.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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