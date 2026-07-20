Laureate Education $LAUR is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 584,022 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education accounts for approximately 3.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Laureate Education worth $108,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Laureate Education Price Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.88.

View Our Latest Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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