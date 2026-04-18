Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,407 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,361 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,101,074 shares of the company's stock worth $160,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,417 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,859,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,288,851 shares of the company's stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 685,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,640 shares of the company's stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 439,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2,582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,370 shares of the company's stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 325,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

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Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

See Also

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