State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,242,458 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.68% of Laureate Education worth $190,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,610,413 shares of the company's stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 184,975 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $2,775,000. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 67,111 shares of the company's stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 588,776 shares of the company's stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 137,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $485.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Laureate Education from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laureate Education

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian Snow sold 427,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $15,483,708.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,646,324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,695,708.24. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 521,229 shares of company stock worth $19,103,350. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. is an international higher education company that operates universities and other postsecondary institutions. Its network serves students primarily in Mexico and Peru, offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs as well as career-focused and continuing education. In Mexico, its institutions include Universidad del Valle de México (UVM) and Universidad Tecnológica de México (UNITEC). In Peru, its network has included Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN) and CIBERTEC.

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