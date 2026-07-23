Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 208.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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