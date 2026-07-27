Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 469,846 Shares of Ternium S.A. $TX

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,336,127 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 469,846 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.16% of Ternium worth $254,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ternium by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,965 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 569.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,827 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 107,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,257 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 16.1% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 36,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ternium from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $47.30 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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