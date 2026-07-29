Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,296 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,402 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Teradata worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Teradata by 76.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 89.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 22.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 52.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.56.

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Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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