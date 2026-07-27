Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,343 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $145,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $382.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $386.95 and its 200-day moving average is $453.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $369.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

More HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. HCA Healthcare earnings report

HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Zacks article on HCA Q2 results

Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Neutral Sentiment: HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. BusinessWire Q2 results

HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Zacks guidance revision article

The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Separate investor-law-firm investigations into HCA may add some legal overhang, though these notices are not operational results. Pomerantz investor alert

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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