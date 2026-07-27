Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Synopsys worth $154,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $373.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $456.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.00 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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