Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $142.60 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555,482 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 163,325 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Fiserv worth $142,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,186 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,227 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,287,000 after buying an additional 543,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $144.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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