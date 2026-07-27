Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $159.21 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 674.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,433,625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Unilever worth $159,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Van Diest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company's stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $67,107,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.9% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Unilever Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

See Also

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