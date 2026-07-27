Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $384.69 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,965 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 143,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Danaher worth $384,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 36,228 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 639,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $121,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,879 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $191.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.76. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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