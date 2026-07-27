Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $600.68 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,057 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $600,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Family Manage LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,578.0% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $209,731,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $613.05.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.27 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $494.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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