Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 128,159 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,808 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Autodesk worth $298,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Autodesk from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

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Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $209.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average of $234.95. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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