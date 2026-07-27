Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,567 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Zebra Technologies worth $130,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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