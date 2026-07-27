Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 78,346 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,589 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $158,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TrustBank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $271.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here