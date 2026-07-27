Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,498 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of McDonald's worth $233,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD opened at $264.46 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $260.96 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $320.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.32.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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