Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 394,823 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374,460 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 394,823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.24% of IPG Photonics worth $157,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,287 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

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IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $178,071.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,945.80. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,463,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,856,619.28. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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