Lbp Am Sa Acquires 1,844,129 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 6,310.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,354 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,844,129 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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