Lbp Am Sa Acquires 271,445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,390.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,971 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 271,445 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Netflix were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock worth $138,320,982 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. President Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here