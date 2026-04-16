Lbp Am Sa Acquires 8,287 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,707 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Johnson Controls International

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Report that JCI is weighing roughly $4.5 billion in divestitures, which investors interpret as a potential value-unlocking move that could simplify the business or accelerate buybacks/returns of capital. Article Title

Report that JCI is weighing roughly $4.5 billion in divestitures, which investors interpret as a potential value-unlocking move that could simplify the business or accelerate buybacks/returns of capital. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup analyst coverage suggests upside for the stock, signaling at least one major sell-side voice is constructive on JCI’s outlook and could support investor sentiment. Article Title

Citigroup analyst coverage suggests upside for the stock, signaling at least one major sell-side voice is constructive on JCI’s outlook and could support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore has begun coverage of JCI — new institutional coverage increases investor attention and may add liquidity and debate, but the immediate directional impact depends on the published view. Article Title

Evercore has begun coverage of JCI — new institutional coverage increases investor attention and may add liquidity and debate, but the immediate directional impact depends on the published view. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $135 (maintains a "hold"), which is slightly below the recent trading level — this is a modest technical adjustment rather than a bullish endorsement. Article Title

Jefferies raised its price target to $135 (maintains a "hold"), which is slightly below the recent trading level — this is a modest technical adjustment rather than a bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece highlights data and integration challenges in building-technology services that could shape demand; this is a thematic item to watch for medium-term revenue mix and margin implications. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance piece highlights data and integration challenges in building-technology services that could shape demand; this is a thematic item to watch for medium-term revenue mix and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas (Exane) initiated coverage with a "strong sell"/underperform and a $120 price target, a notably bearish view that increases downside narrative and likely pressured the stock. Article Title

BNP Paribas (Exane) initiated coverage with a "strong sell"/underperform and a $120 price target, a notably bearish view that increases downside narrative and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage summaries aggregated on Zacks/TickerReport also cite the BNP initiation and emphasize downside risk from the new sell-side view. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.4%

JCI opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.84. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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