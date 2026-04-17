Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,115 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in HP were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HP by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $228,153,000 after buying an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 143.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $244,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $3,530,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HP by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,450,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in HP by 688.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,293,041 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $21.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.HP's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. HP's dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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